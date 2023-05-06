Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $33.93 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

