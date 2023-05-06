Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in National Vision by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 530,822 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.40 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

