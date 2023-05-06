Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 27.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,352,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 295,238 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viasat by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VSAT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,573 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viasat Profile

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.