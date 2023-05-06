Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.9 %

EPC stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

