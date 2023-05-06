Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRN. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRN opened at $21.53 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

