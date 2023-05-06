Duality Advisers LP Sells 19,299 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in eXp World by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $517,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950,305.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $517,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950,305.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,311. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eXp World Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.05 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

