Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,621 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.