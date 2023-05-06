Duality Advisers LP Sells 7,261 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

