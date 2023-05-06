Duality Advisers LP Takes $786,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $135.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $210.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

