Duality Advisers LP Takes $841,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 300,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NFE stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 32.72%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

