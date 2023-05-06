Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

