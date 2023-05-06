Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,365 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.