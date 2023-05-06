Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.93

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.65. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 4,948 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.