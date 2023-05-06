Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.93

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.65. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 4,948 shares traded.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
