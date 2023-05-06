DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

