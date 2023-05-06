DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.