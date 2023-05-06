DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

