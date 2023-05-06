EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $180.25.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.70.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

