Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

