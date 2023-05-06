eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

