eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $30,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

