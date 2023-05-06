ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ECN. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.38.

Shares of ECN opened at C$3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

