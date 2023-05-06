Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

ECL opened at $173.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.