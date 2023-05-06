Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $188.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.
ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.
Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ECL opened at $173.67 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at Ecolab
In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.