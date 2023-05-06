Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $188.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.67 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.