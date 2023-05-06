Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Edison International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

