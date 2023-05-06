Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.