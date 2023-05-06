Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $505.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $427.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $434.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.98.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

