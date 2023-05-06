Emma Woods Buys 15,000 Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) insider Emma Woods bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($19,677.66).

The Gym Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.20) on Friday. The Gym Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.69 ($2.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.21. The company has a market cap of £170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.33, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

