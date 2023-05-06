Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $61.00. The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 60604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ECPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

