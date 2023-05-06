Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Up 7.2% After Dividend Announcement

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$8.33 and last traded at C$8.30. Approximately 74,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 409,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -9.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of C$689.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.4354561 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

