Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY23 guidance at $3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.00-$3.30 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Energizer by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

