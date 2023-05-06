Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$19.54 on Friday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 108.46% and a net margin of 41.82%. The business had revenue of C$744.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.2436116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. In related news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

