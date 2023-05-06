EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $27.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 0.45.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

