Enovix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 15,678 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix
In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enovix Stock Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
