Enovix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 15,678 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovix Stock Up 7.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.