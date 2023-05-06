Enovix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 15,678 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

