Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 198,976 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $24,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

