Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,120 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $295.91 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day moving average of $293.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

