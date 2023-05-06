Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lamar Advertising worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.