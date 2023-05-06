Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 915,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

