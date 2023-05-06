Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,253 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $25,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,473,000. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.92 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.