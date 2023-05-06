Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 527,373 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $25,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 652.4% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76,839 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

