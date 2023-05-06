Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 69,838 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,838 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

