Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

