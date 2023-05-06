Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $27,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $7,203,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

