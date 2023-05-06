Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Globus Medical worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

