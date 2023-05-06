Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $413.00 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.86 and its 200 day moving average is $415.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

