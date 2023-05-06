Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 9.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,840.17, for a total value of $11,680,340.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,080,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $60,917,852 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,533.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,986.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.