Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.16 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

