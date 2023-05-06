Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.02 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

ENPH stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

