Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.75 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $27,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

XEL stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

