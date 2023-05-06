Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.28 Million Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 413.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,044 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.02% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,458,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,534,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,032,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,608,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

