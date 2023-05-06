Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $24,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 5.0 %

FND opened at $92.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

