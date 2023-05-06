Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 104,033 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.31% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $275.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

